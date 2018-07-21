Emotions in Motion 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Awareness

Back for it's fifth year with a community stronger than ever

DULUTH, Minn.- An event that started as a family honoring a lost loved one nearly 15 years ago has grown into a national cause.

The Emotions in Motion 5k is a suicide prevention and mental illness awareness event that made it from the Twin Cities to all over the country. The walk in Duluth, started by Ashley Johnsen, has grown to almost 400 participants in 5 years.

Many of the walk’s participants have been touched by suicide in some way- be that losing a family member or friend or experiencing mental illness in some capacity.

Now a chairman for the Minneapolis walk, John Dunne is a member of the family who started the event after his niece committed suicide. Never did he imagine that his family of 15 would turn into a walk of almost 1500 people in 2018.

“People tend to isolate themselves and tend to grieve alone and we have found in our experience that working together with other people, coming together is very healing.”

One group of participants at the walk was the Coldagelli family. What started as a clan of cousins banding together to honor their Aunt Trish who committed suicide in September of 2017, turned into a gathering of over 20 family members walking in her memory.

Sara Coldagelli, one of the cousins who started the family movement, described her aunt as someone who was always there for everyone in the group.

The Coldagelli’s designed and tye-dyed their own T-shirts for the event in hopes of raising attention and getting people to question what and who they were walking for.

“I think it’s really important to get the picture that mental illness isn’t something that’s negative, to get rid of that stigma because it’s not something that just affects a small number of people.”