Northland Blitz Steamrolls Over Central Lakes in Season Finale

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland Blitz played in their final game of the season on Saturday night, cruising past Central Lakes 61-6.

The Blitz got off to a quick start, scoring two touchdowns in the first half, and would completely run away with the game in the second half.

Northlands improves to 7-3 on the season.