Valley Youth Center’s Biggest Fundraising Event of the Year

Grab Your Harley and Get Ready to Ride

DULUTH, Minn.- The Valley Youth Center’s 3rd annual Bike Run fundraiser has arrived.

The event is the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps raise money for children’s after school and summer programs.

The “run” starts with a motorcycle ride through the city starting from Player’s Sports Bar at noon, and ends in the same spot, with raffles and live music happening throughout the evening.

Event organizers like Valley Youth Center Executive Director Russ Salgy spent months preparing for the event in hopes to raise up to $20,000.

“In the after school environment and summer environment for the kids, money is tight. There’s a lot of competition for the dollars that are out there to support youth. This helps us raise our own dollars for the youth and then we can spend on for activities with the kids.”

This year’s ride brought in 165 registered bikers, almost doubling last year’s 90. Many of the biker’s have personal ties to the Valley Youth Center, which is why they give so often to the cause, according to Center Board President Anne Rawlins.

“The West Duluth community is very strong and everybody, when it’s time to rally together, always brings their best best efforts. ”

Prior to the event’s start, Valley Youth Center had almost made it to half of their goal. The Center is always accepting donations and contributions to give back to the children in the community.