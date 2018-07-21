Woodland Wonderland

Woodland Days Takes Place in Duluth

Duluth, Minn.-Woodland Days took place on Friday the 21st outside the Other Place Bar and Grill.

In years past organizers said the event became more “drinking days” than Woodland Days. But now it’s family friendly, thanks to the birth of one little daughter.

“I became a father,” said Other Place Owner Martin Hinz. “And I started to realize that there’s events happening in other communities that are family friendly, but there really wasn’t a whole lot going on in this community.”

Now partiers out there shouldn’t worry. Adults still had a chance to live it up as the night went on. After the pig roast, they could dance to the live music of “Flywheel” in the sand.