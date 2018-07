Authorities: Alcohol Believed To Be Factor In Fatal ATV Accident

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal ATV accident in Itasca County, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office got the call for help at 12 a.m. Saturday on North Wassen Lake Road in the rural part of the county.

The victim is Kyle Sagedahl, 23, of Bemidji.

He was life-flighted to a hospital where he later died.

While officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, an investigation continued Sunday.