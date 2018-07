Meet the Huskies: Andrew Stout

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Meet the Huskies, we talked to Liberty University pitcher Andrew Stout.

Stout, a Chicago native, loves pizza, even though no pizza here in Duluth can compare to his hometown favorite. His favorite MLB player is Clayton Kershaw and he is extremely excited about the opportunity to pitch in the Northwoods league.