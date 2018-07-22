Reelin’ It In

Salmon Classic Fishing Contest Held at Silver Lake

Silver Bay, Minn.- This weekend brought out hundreds of Anglers in Silver Bay for the 18th annual Salmon Classic Fishing Contest.

The crystalline water of Lake Superior laps gently against the wooden pier. Fishermen were out at the crack of dawn to get out on the water. While the fish were probably still asleep, if they were smart.

Hours later, a boat motor cuts through the leisurely sounds of the waterfront. The fishermen return, anxious to display their aquatic pray.

But this isn’t quiet fishing with your grandpa. This is a team sport, intense and competitive.

“This is serious business. Everybody needs to be interchangeable,” said Silver Bay fisherman Dick Stern. “Everybody has to know how to set lines, drive the boat, net the fish, do everything.”

Anglers were catching schools of fish to benefit William Kelley schools. The fundraiser is organized by the Silver Bay Parent Teacher Student Organization.

This year the tournament entertained about 300 fishermen, double from last year. And they’re all baited differently.

“A lot of our local people like to come just for bragging rights. It gets competitive with our local guys so that helps,” said Alaina Melander, Vice President of the Silver Bay PTSO.

The competition is split into three divisions: King Salmon, Coho Salmon, and Lake Trout. The fish are judged by weight.

The 5 most gargantuan guppies in each division earn the fishers prizes donated by Marine General. But not all participants are in it to win it.

“As far as outsiders I think like I said they just want to fish somewhere new. And the fact that it’s a fundraiser I think that people want to give their money to something good,” said Melander.



That money was raised by the $20 fisher tickets and a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses.

All in all, the tournament brings in about $8,000 each year for classroom supplies, field trips, new facilities and more.

For the Anglers, being a help to local schools is the biggest fish to fry.