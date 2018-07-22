UMD Students Take Political Action

Through rain, sleet, snow, or hail...

DULUTH, Minn.- University of Minnesota Duluth students are encouraging young people to get out and vote, but in a personal way.

The group of college Democrats are knocking on doors in the school’s surrounding area in the weeks leading up to the state’s primary elections. This is the group’s second week of knocking on doors and has received a positive response from those with whom they’ve engaged.

College junior Bella Maki has enjoyed going out with the group, but also finds time to go out on her own knocking on doors and encouraging young people to take action.

“I really do have hope in our generation.”

Maki told Fox 21 that using social media to engage the younger generation of voters has proved to be much more successful than traditional methods of getting the word out like phone banking.

According to the United States Census Bureau, just over 50 percent of Minnesota citizens ages 18 to 24 voted in the 2016 election. This is the first year where millennial voters are projected to outnumber baby boomers in the state’s November general election.