Calling All Artists in Duluth: The City Wants to Display Your Art

Make your mark on the city's Historic Arts and Theatre district

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Arts Commission and the City of Duluth is requesting artist qualifications for new art to be displayed in the third floor corridor in the NorShor Theatre.

The corridor connects to the skywalk in the Historic Arts and Theatre District. Submissions for the art to be displayed will be accepted from artists within a 200-mile radius of Duluth until September 18, 2018.

The final artist to make it through qualification rounds is expected to be chosen by mid-November.

Adding the art piece is a part of the city’s restoration project for the theatre and the entire city. The piece that is chosen has significant potential to a permanent public art installation.