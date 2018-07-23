CBD Hemp Oil Store Opens in Superior

Apple House CBD Wisconsin is located at 1613 Tower Avenue

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Northland’s first specialty hemp-based CBD oil store is officially open for business.

It’s called “Apple House CBD Wisconsin” and is located at 1613 Tower Avenue.

The store sells CBD edibles, lotions, creams, and under the tongue products.

CBD water will also soon be for sale.

None of the products contain detectable amounts of THC, which is the chemical in marijuana that gives users a high.

Marketing Director and current Superior City Councilor Craig Sutherland tells us many customers swear by the products successfully treating their pain and anxiety.

“It’s awesome to be able to help people out there that come in that are used to big pharmacy, pills and all that,” said Sutherland. “We like to help with the organic, the all–natural way.”

Sutherland says customers have been coming in since the soft opening, anxious to learn more about CBD oil for themselves and even their dogs or other pets.

“It’s really a cool, new thing, especially for Superior,” said Adele Leskela while checking out the store. “I feel like I would try it.”

The store is open seven days a week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, if the oil is produced in compliance with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and has a very low concentration on THC, a retailer may import and sell it.

Across the bridge in Minnesota, it is legal to use CBD products as long as they are hemp-derived.