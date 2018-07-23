Cleveland-Cliffs’ Nashwauk Land Acquisition Upheld in Court Ruling

The Acreage Acquired is Approximately 553 Acres

DULUTH, Minn. – Cleveland Cliffs announced Monday that the United State Bankruptcy Court reaffirmed the 2017 Cliffs acquisition of the land in Nashwauk.

The ruling resolved the land dispute between Cliffs and Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties LLC ruling in favor of Cliffs.

Cliffs now expects to be able to utilize the acquired real estate interests to implement a financially sustainable plan for the site.

Judge Brendan Shannon also ruled that Mesabi Metallics’ lease rights terminated on October 31, 2017 when it failed to exit bankruptcy by such date.