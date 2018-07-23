Coffee Conversation: Brews with the Beach Club

Glensheen Mansion in Duluth Invites Everyone to Check Out Thier New Lake Superior Beach Club on the Shore of Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – Adventurous Northlanders and visitors to the area now have the chance to check out the newly opened Lake Superior Beach Club at the historic Glensheen Mansion.

Marketing Manager Jane Pederson told FOX 21’s Brett Scott on Monday, the idea came after Executive Director Dan Hartman recently traveled to a conference, and was able to enjoy a brew on the grounds of a different attraction.

Guests who visit the Lake Superior Beach Club will be able to choose from a selection of wine and local beer choices, with a few domestics as well.

Lake Superior Beach Club will be open to the public every day starting at 4:00 p.m. from June 29 through August 31.

Admission to the historic Mansion is not required, but staff highly suggest taking a tour and checking out the inside as well.

Click here to learn more information.