Duluth FC To Face Miami FC in National Semi-Finals

The match will be Saturday July 28th at 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Miami is the next stop for Duluth FC on their Cinderella run through the NPSL playoffs.

The Bluegreens will take on Miami FC Saturday July 28th in the NPSL national semi–finals. The match will take place at St. Thomas University at 7 p.m.

Duluth FC is coming off their third straight extra time match, knocking off AFC Ann Arbor this past weekend to win the Midwest regional title, their first ever regional championship.

If the Bluegreens win, they will face the winner of the other semi–finals match between FC Motown and FCM Portland. The NPSL national championship game is scheduled for August 4th.