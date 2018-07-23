Duluth Native Alex Spencer Commits to Yellowjackets

The former Greyhound and Wilderness defenseman is taking his talents to Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East standout and Minnesota Wilderness defenseman Alex Spencer has committed to play Division III hockey not too far from home.

This upcoming season, the Duluth native will hit the ice for the Wisconsin–Superior Yellowjackets. The 20-year-old just wrapped up his final year of junior hockey in the NAHL, splitting time with the Wilderness and the Shreveport Mudbugs.

This past season, Spencer totaled ten points from the blueline. Before his tenure in the NAHL, Spencer played three seasons on the Greyhounds varisty hockey team from 2013 to 2016.