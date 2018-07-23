Golda Meir, A Global Connection Coming to Superior

On Sunday, July 29, the Douglas County Historical Society will Host a Production Highlighting the Life and Legacy of Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – On Sunday, July 29, the Douglas County Historical Society Theatre is bringing in Jessica Michna of Racine, Wisconsin.

Michna is a well-known historical performer, this time visiting DCHS to perform as former Isaeli prime minister Golda Meir.

Meir was the prime minister of Israel during the turbulent, war-torn years of the 1960s.

She also lived in Milwaukee for part of her life before moving overseas and becoming prime minister.

Golda Meir will be presented one time only, on Sunday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here, call (715) 392 – 8449 or stop by 1101 John Avenue in Superior to purchase your tickets.