Maddie Rooney Nominated for Sportswoman of the Year Award

Voting will be open through August 3rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Minnesota-Duluth goalie Maddie Rooney continues to rack up the honors since leading Team USA to a gold medal in this past Winter Olympics.

Monday morning it was announced that the Andover native has been named a finalist for the 2018 Women’s Sports Foundation 2018 Team Sportswoman of the Year Award. Rooney was also in net when Team USA took first place at the 2017 Four Nations Cup.

The winner is determined by a combination of the WSF awards committee, as well as a public vote. Fan voting is open now through August 3rd. To vote, click here.