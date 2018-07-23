Mayor Paine Encourages More Bonfires to Help Clean Up WI Point

The Mayor's Facebook post has people fired up about helping remove driftwood from the beach

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A summer of severe weather and flooding means Wisconsin Point needs some work because driftwood has taken over the beach.

Instead of spending city dollars to clean it up, Superior Mayor Jim Paine is suggesting something cost-free and unconventional: More bonfires on Wisconsin Point.

After having a campfire on the point, Mayor Paine posted on Facebook a suggestion for people to grab a few friends, a few beers, and light a fire to burn some of the driftwood.

The mayor’s post got more than a thousand shares and nearly four hundred comments.

It’s something he never expected to go viral, but he’s happy to see Superior so excited about the idea.

Mayor Paine knows it will take significant time and money for the city to clean up the driftwood.

His bonfire proposal is a low-cost option for citizens to have a good time while helping one of the most popular sites in Superior.

“It is completely natural, completely wild out here,” said Mayor Paine about Wisconsin Point. “It’s a peaceful, wonderful space to hang out in and, especially if you build a fire and the wind’s just right and the lake temperature is great, there’s just nothing better than that.”

Some comments on the mayor’s Facebook post are suggestions to help clean the point even more, like installing trash cans at some of the lots there.

Some beach goers had not seen the post but were excited about the mayor’s proposal.

“I think that’s a good idea, get more people out having a clean fun time, get people outdoors, out of their houses, and just people can get together and have a fun time,” said Kyle Paske, a Superior resident enjoying the beach.

Mayor Paine assures us that campfires on the beach are legal as long as they are at least 150 feet from the tree line, but you are not allowed to take driftwood from the beach unless you have a permit from the DNR.

Paine reminds anyone visiting the point that glass bottles are not allowed and that they are required to clean up their trash when they leave.

The mayor says he’s not planning any official clean-up days, but if someone invites him, he might show up to their party.