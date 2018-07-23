NorShore Clothing Opens Local Shop

What started as a small online shop is growing into a local treasure.

TWO HARBORS- Minn.- A locally owned clothing store is helping show off your North Shore pride.

NorShore Clothing Company started nearly a year ago as a small online shop, as of this month, it’s now a retail store in Two Harbors. The shop is packed full of a variety of products dedicated to northern Minnesota.

“My favorite part is if I’m out at Castle Danger Brewery or Blackwoods, something in the local area and I see somebody who is wearing my hat and I have no idea who it is, it’s just really rewarding,” owner Ethan Casady said.

In recent years Two Harbors is expanding. The owner says his shop is just one of many livening up downtown. For more information on the NorShore Clothing Company.