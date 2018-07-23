Northland Country Club Hosts 49th Duluth Chamber Golf Classic

This is Duluth's largest single-day golf event of the year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Country Club was the place to be on Monday to possibly see some deals get done on the golf course.

It was part of the 49th annual Chamber Golf Classic. This is Duluth’s largest single–day golf event of the year with 270 local community members hitting the links. Organizers call it the best mix of business and pleasure.

“It is a great combination of having fun in a competitive sport, along with networking. A wonderful combination that is. I think that’s why the attendance is as strong as it is. People enjoy it and it seems that once someone plays in it, they make a real point of coming back,” Chamber President David Ross said.