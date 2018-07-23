“Super Seniors” Build Community Garden

The Super Seniors began working on the garden boxes last Wednesday and will have them all complete by Monday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a labor of love for a group of elderly volunteers that began with building habitat houses.

And now the so–called “Super Seniors” are planting their goodwill in a community garden at the growing Gary New Duluth Recreation Center.

All the work these men do is for free and from the kindness of their hearts.

You don’t need superpowers to be a “Super Senior,” all you need is a hammer and a drill.

These Super Seniors might be in their 70s and 80s but they know how to work up a sweat.

“Physically I can’t do as much work as I use to, but they tell me to come out here anyway and tell them what to do, so I’m good at that,” said Volunteer Chuck Seipp.

The men are known as Miller’s Crew and are building garden boxes for the Gary New Duluth Community Garden.

The 14 garden boxes are all done by a group of volunteers that do construction work for non–profits at no cost.

“I had a job where I was a supervisor and had employees,” said Volunteer John Miller. “Well this is a lot different. These people want to be here and they only complain if there’s no work.”

John Vekich is a former teacher at nearby Stowe Elementary.

He’s even out here working with some of his former students.

“It’s a lot of fun, good people out here,” said Vekich.

Vekich says he’s done this for more than 10 years and still enjoys the work.

“If you look around the city this is probably the best recreation area in town,” said Vekich.

And it was only a matter of time before there was a community garden in town.

“The gardens will be filled up I’m sure with people wanting them and waiting to be using them,” said Seipp.

The Super Seniors began working on the garden boxes last Wednesday and will have them all complete by Monday afternoon.

This community garden will continue to add some new flare to Gary New Duluth.

There’s already a basketball court, soccer field in place with a new skate park in the works.