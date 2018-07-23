Toppers Pizza to Open Two More Locations in the Twin Ports

Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood and North Tower Avenue in Superior will soon be home to Toppers

DULUTH, Minn. – A pizza chain that just arrived in the Twin Ports already has plans for opening two new locations.

Toppers Pizza will open a Lincoln Park Store at 1905 West Superior Street and a Superior store on North Tower Avenue.

They are expected to open by the end of the year.

Toppers management says they’re excited to bring their “fun, crazy” menu to more neighborhoods.

“It’s amazing the amount of people that come in here from Gary and West Duluth and all these places that drive all the way here just for a pizza, so to be able to go out there and be able to serve some out there is going to be awesome,” said Justin Lyons, Toppers area supervisor.

Toppers hopes to open even more stores in the Northland in the coming years.