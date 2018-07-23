Wisconsin Democratic Candidate Matthew Flynn Campaigns for Governor

Online registration for the primaries closes July 25

DULUTH, Minn. – Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor Matthew Flynn campaigned in the Northern part of the state and surrounding areas early Monday.

Flynn is a former chairman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and a U.S. Navy Veteran who says he’s running for governor because he doesn’t want to watch the nation’s democracy be destroyed.

His major concerns for the state focus heavily on clean water and corporate wages.

“Wisconsin use to be known for clean government, clean water, and high wages. After Scott Walker and the Republicans, today we’re known for corrupt government, dirty water, and low wages, and I’m going to change that.”

If elected governor, Flynn intends to enact a ‘Prove it First’ movement with stricter background checks involving future mining. He also wants to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

For more information on Flynn’s election platform, you can visit his official campaign website here: https://forwardwithflynn.com/