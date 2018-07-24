Brodini Steals the Show at Kaleidoscope Summer Series Finale

The goal for Kaleidoscope is to get kids more engaged with the library during the summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Move over Whodini and make room for Brodini!

The magician was the last act for the Kaleidoscope summer series at the downtown Duluth Public Library and he did not disappoint.

He even invited kids and even adults on stage to get in on his comedy magician show.

During the show Brodini made things disappear and appear right before everyone’s eyes.

“Brodini was showing them the tricks afterwards and teaching them how to do it. We had kids going up to the library and getting magic books and coming down and showing Brodini, here I’m going to learn my own tricks,” said Duluth Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Kristy Nerhaugen. “So I think it’s inspiring them to have fun and at this place it’s inspiring them to learn magic themselves.”

On average about 250 kids show up for the Kaleidoscope programs.

Next week the library will have science experiments with Mad Science of Minnesota.