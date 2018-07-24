City Workers Test the Ground For Lakewalk Restoration Process

This is part of the design process for repairs and restoration to the Lakewalk after heavy storm damage last October and April.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth plans to eventually create a concrete retaining wall along the Lakewalk in the area around Fitger’s and the Portland Malt Shoppe after massive storm damage caused by waves.

Before that happens crews have to test the ground to find out how deep the bedrock is below the surface.

This week workers have closed off a portion of the Lakewalk near Fitger’s to do that testing.

“This has become a kind of jewel for Duluth, this Lakewalk and the original construction lasted 35 years or so before it started to get to this point,” said City of Duluth Construction Project Supervisor Michael LeBeau. “So we’re seeing this as an opportunity to kind of create the next phase for the next life for the Lakewalk.”

City staff tell us the testing for this portion of the Lakewalk should be done by the end of the week.

“There isn’t enough room so we’re making it all wider,” said LeBeau. “The plan is to make a 12 foot wide asphalt path, which is about seven now and an eight foot wide boardwalk, which is about six feet now.”

Once this section is complete work on the next 500 feet of the Lakewalk begins in spring of 2019 and after that crews will work on the stretch along the hotels in Canal Park.