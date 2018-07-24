Cleveland Cliffs Files Lawsuit Against Mesabi Metallics

The Lawsuit was Filed on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Cleveland Cliffs has filed a lawsuit in state court against Mesabi Metallics and Tome Clarke.

The Libel and Defamation case was filed on Monday in Minnesota State Court in St. Louis County Court.

The suit states that a statement issued last week by Mesabi Metallics used false statements that harmed Cliffs’ reputation and was made with malice.

The statement that was made reads:

“Mesabi has committed to providing crude ore to Hibbing Taconite in order to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite and preserve Iron Range jobs. Tom Clarke has personally reached out to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CEO Lourenco Goncalves to provide crude ore to Hibbing Taconite.”