Douglas County Receives New Voting Machines

The new machines will be used in the upcoming elections.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Two new voting machines in Douglas County will be used in the upcoming elections.

Not much will change for voters but city officials say the new technology helps keep track of votes easier. The machines are replacing 15 year–old equipment.

“If someone made a very light mark there was a chance in the past that the scanner might not have picked that up,” city clerk Terri Kalan said. “So this is just going to provide more accuracy.”

The new voting machines take a picture of each ballot and immediately shows your vote is accounted for. In past years, neighboring cities, such as Gordon and Solon Springs drove voting results to Superior to be counted, now the new machines electronically send votes over, providing quicker election results.