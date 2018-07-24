Drowning Victim Recovered From Vermillion River

No Other Details Were Released

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) – The Dakota County sheriff’s dive team has recovered a drowning victim from the Vermillion River.

The sheriff’s office says sonar was used to locate the victim early Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it has been searching for the victim in the southern part of the county since Monday. No other details were released.

The Vermillion River is the largest stream in Dakota County, beginning at Elko and ending at the Mississippi River near Hastings.