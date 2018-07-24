Essentia Health Says Certain Vaccines Were Improperly Stored at Duluth Clinic

The Hospital is Unaware how Many Children are Affected

DULUTH, Minn. – Pediatric patients who received two types of vaccines at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic may need to return for a second round due to improperly stored doses.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the vaccines at the clinic were not stored at the manufacturer’s recommended temperature.

Essentia is recommending that patients who received a dose of Varicella or Proquad return to the clinic to receive a second dose so they can ensure the children are fully protected against illnesses.

Essentia says they are unaware how many children, if any, received a dose of the less-than-optimal vaccines.

Proquad vaccinations protect children against measles, mumps and rubella while Varicella is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox.

The hospital says they have put measures in place so this type of incident does not occur again.