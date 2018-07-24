Fraser Shipyard Improving Safety with Help from Federal Grant

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A shipping yard cited with several safety violations in recent years is now putting funding toward extra safety, thanks to a grant from the federal government.

Last year Fraser Shipyards paid more than $700,000 in fines to OSHA after several employees were exposed to lead and another was burned while working on a vessel. But officials say the new equipment purchased with this grant money will create a safer workplace

Fraser Ship Yard will be purchasing two new pieces of equipment that officials say will eliminate potential risk factors for workers.

“Anytime you’re lifting anything safety is very important here,” President/C.O.O. of Fraser Shipyard James Farkas said.

The new equipment will use a handheld operator rather than a worker controlling the forklift by sitting inside.

“That allows the Fraser team here to control the movement of that product,” Farkas said.

This U.S. Maritime Marine Administration Small Shipyard Grant helps U.S. based shipyards.

“It helps the folks here that operate vessels on the great lakes, it helps the folks here that are loading and unloading vessels,” Farkas said.

Fraser Shipyard is also spending $168,000 on the project. Fraser Shipyard has been a part of Superior for nearly 127 years from dry docking to floating repairs.