Great Outdoors: Activities of the Lumberjack Lifestyle

Welcome to a land of endless woodland possibilities!

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Lumberjack World Championships may be the place for you if you’re tired of “normal” outdoor activities…

The festival hosts a number of unique events every year, from log rolling to the double buck saw, all of which are available for non-competitors at the event to learn.

Many of the activities present are extremely dangerous, however. That’s why the championship has a doctor on hand at all times.

Dr. Brent Carlson is an orthopedic surgeon with Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Carlson was in charge of running the first aid tent for the event.

Carlson told Fox 21 that he rarely sees major injuries caused by improper technique by non-competitors, but athlete’s aren’t always as lucky.

“With the competitors, we’ve been seeing anything from taking the front of your shoe off with an axe and hoping that the chain main socks work…”

Whether it’s swinging an axe or something as simple as riding a bike, Dr. Carlson wants to remind everyone that it’s important to have fun in the great outdoors, but safety should always be your number one priority.