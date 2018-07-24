One Dead After Vehicle Goes Over Ledge in Lutsen

Cook County Towing Extracted the Vehicle From the Scene

LUTSEN, Minn. – A Twin Cities woman is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lutsen on Monday evening.

According to authorities, a female driver and her female passenger were trying to turn their vehicle around in a steep driveway in the 3900-area of Cascade Beach Road when the vehicle went over the ledge.

The driver, 59, was pinned under the car and pronounced dead on the scene, but the passenger sustained no injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.