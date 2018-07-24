Prayer Service Held for People Worried After Husky Energy Explosion

Ecumenical service aims to calm the Superior community

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Three months after the Husky Energy explosion and fire, most of the 3,300 financial and health claims have been settled.

Meanwhile, company officials tell us they will provide an update on the refinery on Thursday, July 26th.

We may also learn more about the cause of the explosion in August.

Tuesday in Superior, a nondenominational healing prayer service was held at the United Presbyterian Church.

The service was held for people still worried and emotional after the refinery explosion.

To calm the community, they’re praying for three things.

“For thanksgiving, gratitude that there wasn’t more damage, there were no deaths, secondly for healing, physical, emotional healing. We know there weren’t many physical injuries but the emotional’s another thing, and then for guidance,” explained Fr. Leon Flaherty, a retired Catholic priest and organizer of the service.

They want guidance for city and refinery officials to plan ahead and ensure the safety of Superior for years to come.