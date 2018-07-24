Registration Open for First UWS Campus Rec Kids Triathlon

The Triathlon is Taking Place Saturday, August 11 at the Marovich Wellness Center in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Calling all parents and children!

The UW-Superior Campus Recreation Department is preparing to host their first ever Kids Triathlon on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Registration is now open and children are encouraged to sign up early.

Every finisher will receive a medal and a free hot dog. All participants will also receive a t-shirt and race goody bad.

Check-in and race goody bags will be available for pick up starting at 7:00 a.m. the day of the race.

Registrations must be received by Friday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Contact Jarod Meyer when submitting your information to make sure he received it, or if you have any questions.

The cost to participate is $20 dollars per person. All participants must have a bike, helmet, running shoes and swim wear.

Click here to register or for more information.