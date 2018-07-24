Saints’ Hovland Nominated for NCAA Elite 90 Award

The CSS runner continues to rack up the honors following her stellar senior year.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Casey Hovland has been nominated for the NCAA Elite 90 Award, which recognizes the achievements of student–athletes, on and off the court.

Hovland is also nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Voting will be open through this Thursday at 7 p.m. You can vote once per day. UMD’s Grant Pulver was also nominated for the award. To vote, click here.