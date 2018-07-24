Seven Male Local and State Officials Call for Nolan to Resign

DULUTH, Minn. – Seven local and state officials have called on Rep. Rick Nolan to resign his congressional seat in a joint statement released Tuesday afternoon.

The statement reads:

“It’s important as elected officials to hold each other accountable for our actions. This is why we are asking for Rep. Nolan to resign his congressional seat. We believe that sexual harassment and misconduct is never acceptable, that dismissal should be immediate for men who participate in this behavior such as Rep. Nolan’s former legislative director, and that all people deserve respect in the workplace. We are disappointed by Congressman Nolan’s disregard for women who experienced sexual harassment in his workplace.

It’s equally important to us as men to stand up and hold each other accountable for this type of behavior. We respect the courage of women to share their stories and we are calling out Congressman Nolan’s blaming of victims for the harassment by a member of his leadership team. As fathers, brothers, husbands, partners, and grandparents we don’t accept this status quo. We are committed to change. And that change starts with the 8th District.”

Signed,

State Senator Erik Simonson,

Duluth City Council President Noah Hobbs,

Duluth School Board Chair David Kirby,

St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle,

At Large Duluth School Board Member Josh Gorham,

At Large Duluth City Councilor Zach Filipovich,

Duluth City Councilor Joel Sipress,

Nolan has come under fire for his handling of a former staffer accused of harassing three female employees.

Nolan’s former legislative director, Jim Swiderski, was allowed to leave rather than be fired in 2015 amid the accusations and was later rehired in 2016 to work on Nolan’s campaign.