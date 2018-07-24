Superior Firefighters Participate In Live Fire Training

The training helps firefighters evolve their tactics and develop new ones when it comes to fighting fires.

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters are typically called to a scene to put out a fire.

But on Tuesday Superior firefighters were setting things on fire on purpose.

Firefighters won’t actually burn the house down, instead they will burn compartments inside of it.

The Superior Fire Department is intentionally setting fires inside of this house, but no need to panic.

This live fire training helps firefighters evolve their tactics and develop new ones when it comes to fighting fires.

“Training like this gives us an opportunity to practice communication on the fire grounds, working together and exploring new tactics to better meet the changing structures that we deal with,” said Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Howard Huber.”

Twelve firefighters participated in small scenarios focusing on a certain skill. Then they all come together and do a mock fire attack.

Officials say they’re hoping to get nine burns out of this home over the course of three days.

And this is a rare opportunity that doesn’t happen often.

The live fire training on an actual home is valuable experience.

“What we’re going to be practicing are different ways to ventilate the building and control where the smoke and fire are going to make it safer for our firefighters to get in to make it more survivable for any victims that may be inside,” said Huber.

The home was donated to the superior fire department from the National Bank of Commerce and it was once The Sew and Sew Tailor Shop.

Firefighters get to do this once or twice a year and the most recent live fire training was last fall.