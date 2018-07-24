Victim Identified in Fatal Lutsen Accident

The Women Were Experience Emergency Break Issues

LUTSEN, Minn. – The victim of the fatal accident that occurred near Lutsen Monday evening has been identified as Dayna Lynn Anderson of Edina.

The other female passenger has been identified as Julie Anne Fasciana of St. Paul.

Fasciana did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

Authorities investigating the accident say the two women were experiencing issues trying to release the emergency brake when trying to exit a steep driveway while exploring vacation cabins on Cascade Beach Road.

The car rolled off the edge of the driveway and became pinned under her Toyota Camry.