Young Golfers Compete on Minnesota Junior Golf Tour

The tour made a stop at Duluth's Enger Park Golf Course on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was Day Two of the Minnesota Junior Golf Tour’s stop in Duluth. Monday, 50 of the best young golfers in the state competed at the Lester Park Golf Course. And Tuesday, they moved to Enger Park. Here are the final results from Tuesday’s action.

Boys 7 to 9 years old:

Bennett MacKenzie, Eagan MN

Jackson White, Verndale MN

Chase Larson, St. Louis Park MN

*All 1st with a 47 on front 9

Boys 10 to 12 years old:

Anders Gunelson, Cloquet MN 1st 37

Girls 10 to 12 years old:

Callie Hauser, Rogers MN 1st 54

Boys 13 to 15 years old:

Mason Schneider, Walker MN 1st 76

Boys 15 to 19 years old:

Jordan Slagle, New Hope MN 1st 79

Girls 13 to 15 years old:

Julia Sabetti, Lakeville MN 1st 94

Girls 16 to 19 years old:

Kieran Smith, Lake Nebagamon WI 1st 91