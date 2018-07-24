Zagelmeyer Named New Head Coach of Hermantown Football

The former assistant will take over for longtime coach Daryl Illikainen.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – One month ago, the Hermantown football team was without a head coach as Daryl Illikainen stepped down after 21 years on the sidelines. But now the Hawks have their guy, and they didn’t have to go far to find him.

Monday night the Hermantown Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Mike Zagelmeyer as the new head coach of the Hawks football team. Zagelmeyer, who is also the head coach of the hermantown baseball team, has been working with the football team as an assistant coach. The Hawks will be looking to improve on their 3–7 finish last season.