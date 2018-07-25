AICHO Holds Native American Cultural Training

It's made possible through a grant by the Office on Violence Against Women and was put on at the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO).

DULUTH, Minn. – Police officers and service providers got a chance to learn about cultural differences in the American Indian community and that might help them respond more effectively to incidents of domestic and sexual violence there.

The training aimed to help them better understand survivors of violence.

Members of law enforcement, social workers and community agencies participated in the training.

The training was led by the Fond du Lac Chief of Police.

“When we talk about cultural differences that’s it’s not something we have to be afraid of; to be curious and want to know more about it; to see the person as…,” said AICHO Development Director LeAnn Littlewolf. “A lot of times we don’t pay attention to culture. So I think it’s important for us to do that when we want to do effective services.”

About 75 people came to the training.

Organizers believe it can help providers when responding to a crisis with Native Americans.

“From AICHO, I think it’s exciting that as an organization we have a culturally specific response to a lot of community issues,” said Littlewolf. “What’s exciting is to see the excitement and enthusiasm from the wider community to learn more about Native culture that way we can all work together.”