Five Seniors Named UMD Football Captains

Anderson, Balts, Ricci, Johnson-Martin and Naatz set to lead the 2018 team.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football has announced its five senior captains for the upcoming season. The quintet is made up of center Jason Anderson, wide receivers Jason Balts and Nate Ricci, defensive back Mitch Johnson-Martin and linebacker A.J. Naatz.

These five will lead the Bulldogs this season along with head coach Curt Wiese. UMD ended last season tied for third in the NCIS standings. The ‘Dogs will look to continue that momentum with the start of preseason on August 6th.