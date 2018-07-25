Hermantown Native Folman Headed to the Big Leagues

Pitcher Kevin Folman signs with the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO, Ill.- Former Duluth Huskies pitcher and Hermantown native Kevin Folman has signed with the Chicago White Sox on a free agency deal.

Folman just completed his four years at North Dakota State University. The former Bison ended his senior season on a high note with a 3.18 era in 18 appearances, striking out 49 batters in 45 innings pitched.

Upon graduation the NDSU product joined the Sioux Falls Canaries, a professional baseball organization, quickly becoming one of the strongest starters.

Folman is the first Canary to be picked up by an MLB club since Dallas Tarleton back in 2014.