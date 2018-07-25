Jury Deliberating in Bedrock Bar Murder Trial

The judge ordered the jury, in this case, to be sequestered or isolated from the public after closing arguments on Wednesday, this point we are still waiting for a verdict.

DULUTH, Minn.- The jury is now deliberating the case of a Duluth man accused in a fatal shooting outside of the Bedrock Bar in West Duluth.

44–year old Aaron Demetrius Humphreys is charged in the second–degree murder of 47–year–old Eric Wayne Burns at the Bedrock Bar in West Duluth back in October 2016. A mistrial was declared twice before Humphreys third trial, in this case, began this week, and is now wrapping up.

The judge ordered the jury, in this case, to be sequestered or isolated from the public after closing arguments on Wednesday, this point we are still waiting for a verdict.

The prosecution Argues Aaron Humphreys shot Eric Burns after Burns returned to the Bedrock Bar minutes after a fight inside.

Meanwhile, Humphreys’s defense attorney told the jury, it was another man who shot the victim. That his client simply rushed to the door for self-defense with a baton to protect friends and himself.

Humphreys’s defense attorney says Burns was an arms dealer and earlier that night lifted his shirt, showing what appeared to be a firearm. In reality, it was two remotes duck taped together. The defense argues this is a case Duluth police did not investigate thoroughly. That the real shooter is a man by the name of Memphis.

Humphreys’s defense attorney argues that there is no evidence and not enough forensic tests were done.

The prosecution says this is a “common sense” straightforward case.

The jury was shown a video taken at the bar. The jury is made up of nine women and three men.

Humphreys is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and fifth-degree assault.

We’re continuing to watch for a verdict, stay with FOX21 for the latest information.