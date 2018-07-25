New Report Shows Minnesota Outpaces Wisconsin In Construction Industry

Since 2010 Minnesota has created more than four new construction jobs for every three created in Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn. – Working in the construction industry in Minnesota may pay you more and put more money into your pocket compared to Wisconsin.

Minnesota has surpassed Wisconsin when it comes to job growth and salary in construction.

Those are a few of the findings in a new report by North Star Policy Institute.

This report dives into the construction industry trends for both states since 2007 following the Great Recession and the recovery.

Minnesota has outpaced Wisconsin since 2010, according to an analysis on the construction industry for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The report was released on Wednesday by North Star Policy Institute, a think tank focused on advancing public awareness on state level public policies.

In 2007, Wisconsin added 128,000 construction jobs while Minnesota added 127,000.

Both states added about 32,000 jobs over the next three years and North Star Policy Institute staff say the similarities stop there.

“Since 2010 the average annual construction wage has grown by nearly $5,500 in Minnesota compared to only about $3,800 in Wisconsin,” said Jeff Van Wychen. “In 2017, Minnesota construction workers were making $3,700 more than their counterparts in Wisconsin, by 2017 they were making $5,500 more.”

In other words, since 2010 Minnesota has created more than four new construction jobs for every three created in Wisconsin.

The people behind the report say Minnesota’s decision to invest in the infrastructure contributed to the recovery after the Great recession.

That’s one reason the ongoing Superior Street construction was used as the backdrop to show off the city’s progress and the results from the report.

“Right behind us here we have opened up the main artery of our downtown Superior Street,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “We are investing $50 million into the infrastructure above and below the street. This is really intentional. This has rebuilt a refreshing of our downtown.”

Superior City Councilor Dan Olson, who also serves as a business manager for the Laborers Local 1091 in Duluth was there as well.

He says one of the biggest problems in Wisconsin is the lack of investment for Wisconsin’s infrastructure and he hopes Wisconsin will try and model what’s happening in Minnesota.

In 2007 construction workers in Minnesota earned a combined $400 million more than construction workers in Wisconsin and by 2017 that gap nearly tripled to $1.1 billion.