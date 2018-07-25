Saints Football Hosts Elite One Day Camp

The camp focuses on the essential fundamentals of the game.

DULUTH, Minn.- CSS football held their annual Elite One Day Camp. The program combines both on field drills with in classroom film study to teach essential football fundamentals while giving the campers an opportunity to learn about the Saints’ championship football program.

“We get about 20–25 kids. We’re able to give them really detailed coaching and techniques like that. Then we get a little competitive with one–on–one situations and then finish with some fun stuff at the end. So it’s been great for the college and it’s been great for the football program,” said head coach George Penree.