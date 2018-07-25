Splish Splash on the Iron Range This Weekend

The Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival is Happening Thursday, July 26 Through Sunday, July 29

HOYT LAKES, Minn. – The 63rd Annual Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival is happening Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29.

Organizers say you’ll have the chance to take part in family-friendly fun, games, the annual parade and fireworks display.

The festival serves as the communities summer “welcome home” celebration, attracting thousands of people back to Hoyt Lakes for the weekend.

For a full schedule of events, click here.