Sponsor a Pet with Animal Allies Humane Society

DULUTH, Minn. – You have the chance to help sponsor a pet and make a big difference in the Northland right now.

The 2018 Fur Ball Gala is happening Saturday, October 13 at Northland Country Club.

Officials with Animal Allies are asking folks to register to sponsor a pet for $250 dollars. The sponsorship comes with a pet photography shoot as well.

The photos will then be displayed at the Fur Ball.

Michelle Sternberg with Animal Allies says this opportunity helps the shelter fundraise and meet the needs of the many animals who come through their doors on a daily basis.

Click here if you’d like to sponsor a pet and learn more information.