St. Luke’s Honors Donors at Wall of Heroes Rededication Ceremony

More than 350 eyes have been devoted to research for glaucoma, diabetes and macular degeneration.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is celebrating the hundreds of lives changed through organ donation at the hospital.

They’ve had more than 700 eye donors alone.

A re-dedication ceremony is honoring the men and women who gave the gift of life on the Wall of Heroes.

It’s a hand carved display with glass leaves representing the organ, tissue and eye donors.

It symbolizes the tree of life.

Family and friends of those donors were there for the ceremony.

Including a man who says he has a new lease on life after receiving a cornea transplant.

“More people should be involved in this just because of how it affects the people that need it and it’s something that everyone should think about,” said Tad Forsell. “It has an impact on many people’s lives and I’m just one of the few.”

Three St. Luke’s intensive care unit nurses initially handcrafted the memorial in 2015.

It’s the first of its kind in northern Minnesota.