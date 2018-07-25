Veterans Find Career Assistance at Job Fair

The Minnesota Workforce Center held the third annual job fair on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 80 veterans visited the Duluth Workforce Center on Wednesday for the third annual veteran job fair. This is part of the Hire a Vet month, which is an official proclamation by the government.

This year’s job fair hosted over 30 different companies to help give veterans the chance to find jobs. Companies ranged from mining jobs, to health care to even the National Guard.

Organizers said that many of the companies that showed up are common ones that veterans would apply to, but this job fair gives them the chance to have face-to-face interactions and make a better impression.

“We’re working to get the awareness out. Throughout the country, that’s happening. Events like this just gives those veterans the chance to get face–to–face with the decision makers,” senior veteran employment representative Tim Trumbull said.

Trumbull said that the Duluth Workforce Center also works with veterans on interview tactics, resumes, and other things to help them with the job search throughout the year.