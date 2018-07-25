Wilderness Forward Altmann Commits to Williams College

Former Greyhound taking his talents to the East Coast to play Division III Hockey.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Duluth East alum and Minnesota Wilderness forward Nick Altmann is taking his talents to the East Coast.

The former Greyhound has committed to playing Divison III hockey in the NESCAC conference at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The Duluth native finished up his NAHL career with 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 146 regular season games. Altmann also had 2 goals and 5 assists for a total of 7 points in 13 career playoff games.